Life-sized Otani figure sold on first day

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters sold a one-of-a-kind, life-sized figure of Shohei Otani on Wednesday, the same day it was put on sale, the team said.

The unique offering was priced at ¥1,111,111 (roughly $9,986) — a figure derived from Otani’s uniform No. 11, and was snapped up by the owner of a company in Sapporo who was in his 60s.

“There are a lot of Fighters fans among our employees. It looks exactly like him, very manly. I’ll put it in our company so the employees can see it,” the purchaser said in a statement.

Otani, a 23-year-old slugging ace pitcher is expected to move to the major leagues this winter.