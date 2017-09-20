Pliskova cruises past Linette at Pan Pacific Open

Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova outclassed Polish qualifier Magda Linette in straight sets in the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday.

Pliskova, the second seed at the tournament behind current No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, brushed aside Linette 6-2, 6-1 in 60 minutes to reach the quarterfinals, where she will face either former U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber or Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

“I felt great today on the court,” Pliskova said. “My serve was working well and I felt I had pretty good depth on my shots so I’m really happy with the win today.

“I think it was a good start.”

Fourth-ranked Pliskova had owned her matchups against Linette 5-1 over their careers going into Wednesday, and the Czech continued to lord it over the No. 76 at Ariake Coliseum.

Pliskova held serve throughout the match while converting four of 10 break-point opportunities. Behind her serve which topped 180 kph, Pliskova aced Linette eight times and won a whopping 91 percent of points off her first service.

Linette just never looked capable of matching Pliskova with a majority of the few points she managed to win coming on unforced errors.

The two recently clashed in the first round of the U.S. Open, where Pliskova also prevailed in two sets. Pliskova said that experience proved useful.

“We played in New York against each other so I know a little bit what to expect from her,” she said. “She also didn’t play the best today and I was feeling well. Like I said, my game was working today.”

Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Wang Qiang of China 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 and will meet either fourth seed Johanna Konta or Barbora Strycova in the last eight.