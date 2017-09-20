Darvish reaches 200 strikeouts but fails to get 10th win

Yu Darvish didn’t allow an earned run and struck out seven while pitching into the sixth inning but missed out on his 10th win of the season as the Los Angeles Dodgers lost 6-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Darvish, who did not give up an earned run for the second straight start, scattered four hits and a walk before being pulled with one out in the sixth when he surrendered an RBI single to Rhys Hoskins.

With the Dodgers up 2-0, the Phillies’ Cesar Hernandez reached on a throwing error by first baseman Cody Bellinger to start the inning. Darvish then struck out Freddy Galvis — his 200th strikeout of the season — but allowed consecutive base hits to Odubel Herrera and Hoskins as Hernandez came home.

The Dodgers were still ahead when Darvish came off the mound, but were sent to their third straight defeat after Philadelphia scored four runs in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Darvish, who stood at 9-12, was businesslike as usual as he hit the 200-K mark for the first time in four years.

“Against left-handed hitters, I had a better chance of getting strikes with my cutter than my four-seamer so I went with that,” Darvish said. “My cutter moves a little different compared to the way it did before I tinkered with my mechanics.”

Marlins 5, Mets 4 (10)

In Miami, J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th and the Marlins beat New York after rallying for three runs in the ninth against former teammate A.J. Ramos.

New York’s Norichika Aoki hit safely for the fourth straight game with an infield single in the third. Aoki also got on base for the 20th consecutive game.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki sent the game into extra innings with a ninth-inning RBI single that tied the score at four. Teammate Junichi Tazawa pitched a scoreless eighth.

Cubs 2, Rays 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Mike Montgomery took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit his 28th home run and the Cubs extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games in manager Joe Maddon’s return to Tropicana Field.

Maddon managed Tampa Bay from 2006-14, then left for Chicago and last year led the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908. Chicago holds a 3½-game lead over second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Indians 6, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Jay Bruce had a triple and a double among his three hits, Austin Jackson singled four times and the incredible Indians notched their 25th victory in 26 games.

Red Sox 1, Orioles 0 (11)

In Baltimore, Jackie Bradley Jr. scored the game’s lone run on a wild pitch by Brad Brach in the 11th inning.

Yankees 5, Twins 2

In New York, CC Sabathia recovered from a shaky start to pitch six innings, Brett Gardner had a pair of tying hits and the Yankees clinched their sixth straight series win.

Brewers 1, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Chase Anderson struck out eight in six innings, Domingo Santana homered and the Brewers shut out the Pirates for the second straight day.

Cardinals 8, Reds 7 (10)

In Cincinnati, Dexter Fowler hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a go-ahead double in the 10th.

Nationals 4, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Max Scherzer allowed five hits in seven innings, and Washington tuned up for the playoffs with a victory over the Braves.

Blue Jays 5, Royals 2

In Toronto, Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings to win for the first time in six starts.

Astros 3, White Sox 1

In Houston, Jose Altuve homered and Alex Bregman hit an RBI double.

Athletics 9, Tigers 8

In Detroit, Jed Lowrie hit a go-ahead grand slam against Alex Wilson.

Rangers 3, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Choo Shin-soo’s sacrifice fly broke a tie in the eighth inning and Elvis Andrus followed with an RBI single.

Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

In San Diego, Travis Wood pitched six efficient innings and contributed two RBIs.

Giants 4, Rockies 3

In San Francisco, Charlie Blackmon had a two-run double in the second inning for his first career 200-hit season, but the contending Colorado Rockies couldn’t hold the early lead.