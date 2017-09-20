Mariners’ Iwakuma admits he is done for season

Seattle Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, who has been on the disabled list with a shoulder inflammation since May, admitted Tuesday he will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

Speaking to reporters in Seattle, the 36-year-old said he has been forced to make the call to end the season after making just six starts compared to 33 last season.

“I’m disappointed I wasn’t able to make my comeback. If it ends here I’ll be full of regret but I’m hoping to return to the mound in the major leagues next year,” said Iwakuma.

Since his last start on May 3, Iwakuma made two rehab starts in the minors in June, but with little progress in recovery, the Mariners halted his rehab process. He has not thrown since Sept. 9.

“I had a lot of good days and bad days in the last four months. I have to think of my next option,” he said, hinting that he is considering surgery.

Iwakuma is 0-2 in six games with a 4.35 ERA this season. Last year, in his fifth season with the Mariners, he posted a career high 16 wins.

In his six seasons with the Mariners, he made 136 starts and 14 relief appearances, posting a 63-39 record with a 3.42 ERA.