Dragons hammer playoff-chasing Giants

Shinnosuke Ogasawara allowed two runs over the distance, while his Dragons teammates had a field day as Chunichi knocked the Yomiuri Giants out of third place on Tuesday, winning 10-2.

Ogasawara (5-6) scattered seven hits and four walks in a 151-pitch effort. The lefty struck out six.

Giants starter Mitsuo Yoshikawa (1-3) faced just 19 batters before getting an early shower. The lefty was torched for eight runs on five hits and five walks over three-plus innings.

Yusuke Matsui led the Dragons rampage, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Chunichi, which is currently mired in fifth place.

Chunichi pounded out 12 hits in the rout.

Yomiuri fell a half-game back of the third-place Yokohama BayStars, who were idle.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 6, Fighters 0

At Sendai’s Kobo Park, Manabu Mima (10-6) threw his first career shutout and reaching 10 wins for the first time in Tohoku Rakuten’s victory over Hokkaido Nippon Ham.

Taishi Nakagawa and Japhet Amador each drove in two runs for the hosts.

Marines 6, Lions 3

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Katsuya Kakunaka hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and Kota Futaki (6-9) allowed two runs in six innings as last-place Chiba Lotte prevailed against second-place Seibu.