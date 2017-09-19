WBC light flyweight champ Shiro to make first title defense in October

Kenshiro Teraji, who fights under the name of Ken Shiro, will defend his WBC light flyweight crown for the first time on Oct. 22, he announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old will face top-ranked contender Mexican Pedro Guevara at Ryogoku Kokugikan. The fight will be on the same card as the highly anticipated rematch between Ryota Murata and France’s Hassan N’Dam for the WBA middleweight title.

That rematch was ordered after N’Dam won a controversial decision on May 20.

Two judges of the fight were suspended for the way they scored the fight, which was on the same card as Shiro’s championship bout against Mexico’s Ganigan Lopez.

Shiro won his title by a 2-0 decision and told a press conference he would like to improve on that narrow margin at the next opportunity.

“I want to defeat my opponent in a more telling way,” said Ken Shiro, who recently spent a week in the United States sparring. “I hope I’ll be able to employ some of my new skills.”

Ken Shiro is 10-0 with five knockouts, while the 28-year-old Guevara, a former champion in the same division, is 30-2-1 with 17 KOs.