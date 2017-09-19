Nakajima nets brace in home debut for Portimonense

Midfielder Shoya Nakajima scored two goals in the space of seven minutes in his home debut for Portuguese side Portimonense on Monday, contributing to a 2-1 victory over Feirense.

Nakajima, who moved from FC Tokyo to Portimonense last month on a loan deal, scored in the 12th and 19th minutes with either foot to help the newly promoted Algarve-based club move from the penultimate spot on the 18-team Portuguese top flight league table to 13th place.

Oghenekaro Etebo pulled one back for the visitors, who ended the season in eighth place last year, in the 28th minute but the second half went quietly for both sides, with Portimonense securing its second win of the season and making it six points.

Portimonense head coach Vitor Oliveira said Nakajima has great potential and could become an invaluable member of the team.