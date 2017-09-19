Marlins light up Mets in rout

Maybe it was the breather Giancarlo Stanton requested and received, or the move one spot down in the batting order that rejuvenated his home run swing.

Perhaps it was Mets pitching.

Stanton hit his 55th homer — and his first in nine days — while driving in four runs to help the Miami Marlins beat New York 13-1 Monday night.

Ichiro Suzuki chipped in with a pair of hits in four at-bats and an RBI. Starting in center field and batting seventh, Ichiro began the fifth with a single to left. He came back around later in the inning and drove in a run with a single to right. He also walked once and scored a run.

Batting third for the first time this year, Stanton hit a three-run line drive into the home run sculpture at Marlins Park in the fourth inning against struggling right-hander Matt Harvey (5-6). With that, the MLB home run leader ended a drought of 29 at-bats without one.

“I thought he looked better, obviously,” manager Don Mattingly said.

Stanton came into the game batting .147 in his previous 19 games. He has been rested and held out of the starting lineup three times in the past 10 games, including Sunday, when he asked to sit out.

The break helped, he said.

“For sure, at this point,” Stanton said. “Early in the year when you have a day off, you kind of feel sluggish afterward. With all the miles we’ve tallied up through the year, it feels good to have them now.”

The Marlins, back home after a dismal trip extended by three games due to Hurricane Irma, won for only the fourth time in the past 21 games.

“It felt like we’ve been on the road for three weeks,” Stanton said.

His homer total is the highest since Ryan Howard hit 58 in 2006. He added a run-scoring single in Miami’s seven-run fifth.

Every Miami starter got a hit, and seven New York pitchers combined to allow 19 hits.

Marcell Ozuna had four hits, including his 34th home run . Dee Gordon also had four hits, among them a two-run triple, and earned his 55th stolen base. Rookie Brian Anderson drove in two runs with his first career triple.

Dan Straily (10-9) gave up one run in five innings and struck out eight.

“We got beat up a little bit on the road trip,” he said. “It’s nice to get back home and do some laundry and win a game.”

Harvey allowed seven runs and 12 hits in four-plus innings. He has given up 18 homers in 84⅔ innings this year, and his ERA is 6.59.

“There’s nothing to say,” the former Mets ace told reporters. “Terrible. It’s not fun. There’s no reason for questions. There are no answers.”

In four starts since returning from a right shoulder injury that sidelined him for 2½ months, the right-hander has an ERA of 13.19 while allowing 32 hits in 14⅓ innings. Manager Terry Collins said the biggest problem is that Harvey’s slider has been ineffective.

“When he was on top of his game, he had three swing-and-miss pitches,” Collins said. “Right now he doesn’t have that.”

For New York, Norichika Aoki went 3-for-5 with three singles and a stolen base.

Aoki had three hits on Sunday and two more on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

“I’ve sometimes been changing from a long bat grip to short recently. That might be helping me doing well,” said Aoki, who has raised his batting average 14 percentage points to .282 over the past four days.

Asked about playing against Ichiro, his World Baseball Classic teammate in 2006 and 2009, Aoki responded by saying, “I enjoy playing with him. It’s nice whether I’m defending or whether I’m base running and watching him (play defense).”

Red Sox 10, Orioles 8 (11)

In Baltimore, Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run single in the 11th, Mookie Betts had four RBIs and Boston topped the Orioles, winning for the ninth time in 12 games.

Xander Bogaerts homered and scored three runs for the Red Sox, who maintained their three-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the AL East and reduced to four their magic number for clinching a playoff berth.

Boston erased a five-run deficit with a six-run fifth inning and needed 10 pitchers to beat a skidding Orioles team that has now lost 10 of 12.

Athletics 8, Tigers 3

In Detroit, Tigers reliever Jeff Ferrell left in the eighth inning after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat off Ryon Healy measured at 165.1 kph.

Ferrell never went down, and instead immediately jogged toward the Detroit dugout. He was taken to a hospital for a precautionary CT scan. He was alert, responsive and walking under his own power, the Tigers announced after the game.

Phillies 4, Dodgers 3

In Philadelphia, Aaron Altherr became the first big leaguer to hit a grand slam off Clayton Kershaw, leading Philadelphia over NL West-leading Los Angeles.

Kershaw (17-4) fell to 3-5 in his career against the Phillies.

Yankees 2, Twins 1

In New York, Aaron Judge hit his 44th home run, Aroldis Chapman pitched out of big trouble in the eighth inning and the Yankees edged Minnesota to increase their AL wild-card lead.

Chapman replaced a wild Dellin Betances with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth. The left-hander struck out three-time batting champion Joe Mauer and retired Byron Buxton on a fly, then closed for his 19th save.

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 2

In San Diego, Hunter Renfroe belted a three-run home run in his first game back from Triple-A and Austin Hedges also connected for the Padres.

Brewers 3, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Brent Suter pitched five efficient innings and Ryan Braun homered for Milwaukee.