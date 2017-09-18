Hamilton makes Vettel pay for mistakes in Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton profited from chaos to win the Singapore Grand Prix and extend his championship lead to 28 points on Sunday as title rival Sebastian Vettel lost huge ground after crashing out on the first lap.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo prevented a Mercedes 1-2 by finishing ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who placed third.

Vettel can have little complaint as he seemed to cause the first-turn mayhem, despite starting from pole position. The crash caused a domino effect, taking out Vettel’s Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren’s Fernando Alonso.

Having started from fifth, on one of the toughest tracks in Formula One for overtaking, Hamilton could not believe his luck. The field opened up perfectly for the British driver to seal his third straight win, seventh of the season and 60th overall.

“I capitalized on the incident,” Hamilton said. “Who could have known that would happen?”

He now has a commanding lead over Vettel with just six races remaining.

“It couldn’t be a more perfect scenario,” Hamilton said. “I definitely went in today thinking it was about damage limitation. To come out of it in the other direction is a shock.”

For the highly consistent Ricciardo, it was a seventh podium in the past 10 races. But after dominating Friday’s two practice sessions, he hoped for more.

“Normally I’m happy with the podium,” he said. “But we didn’t have the pace we showed on Friday.”

Carlos Sainz Jr. secured a career-best fourth place for Toro Rosso, with Force India’s Sergio Perez in fifth. Jolyon Palmer finished sixth.

Vettel took pole with a super performance in qualifying, but his form deserted him in the rain.

Following a massive downpour several hours before, more heavy showers soaked the Marina Bay circuit just before the race.

The treacherous conditions might have made Vettel a bit nervous, even on a track where he holds the record with four wins.

After a hesitant start, the four-time F1 champion veered hastily left as he tried to counter Verstappen’s strong start. It was a needless move so early on, and squeezed Verstappen and Raikkonen for room, causing them to collide on the inside.

Vettel’s recklessness was even more pointless, because Raikkonen is his teammate and Verstappen is not close to being in the title race.