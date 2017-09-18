Kubo scores first goal of season

Japan striker Yuya Kubo netted his first goal of the season to help Gent win 2-0 at Oostende in the Belgian first division Sunday.

Kubo opened the scoring in the 31st minute at Versluys Arena after Oostende keeper Mike Vanhamel came out to challenge Mamadou Sylla Diallo and blocked his chip. The deflection fell to Kubo, and the 23-year-old coolly side-footed the ball into the empty net.

Louis Verstraete, who came on for Kubo in the 84th minute, scored Gent’s second seven minutes later.