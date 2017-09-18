Verlander shines as Astros clinch AL West

When the Houston Astros traded for Justin Verlander less than three weeks ago, they envisioned days like this.

Verlander struck out 10 batters over seven innings in his first home start for Houston, Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez homered in a big fifth inning and the Astros clinched the American League West with a 7-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

“The story is almost too good to be true,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “We trade for him for this exact reason to come up in big moments. He was locked in from the very beginning. Nobody better to have on the mound and nobody better to celebrate with.”

The Astros acquired the ace from Detroit on Aug. 31, just minutes before the deadline for players to be eligible for postseason play. He had made two starts on the road before his Minute Maid Park debut.

“I don’t think you could ask for a better introduction for me to the city of Houston than this,” Verlander said. “First home start would have been great. First home start and a win would have been great. First home start and to win in a division-clinching game — you can’t make that up. And I’m looking forward to hopefully many more wins.”

George Springer and Carlos Correa also homered for the Astros, who won their first division title since 2001 and seventh overall. The Astros become the first team in Major League Baseball history to win titles in three divisions after previously winning the NL West and NL Central.

Houston has reached the postseason three times as a wild-card team since last winning its division in 2001 — with a team that included Seattle manager Scott Servais. The Astros will return to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons after ending a 10-year postseason drought in 2015.

Owner Jim Crane, who bought the team in 2011 and oversaw rebuilding, reveled in the celebration.

“I had a little tear in my eye,” he said. “This has been a long time coming.”

Tigers 12, White Sox 0

In Detroit, Matthew Boyd’s no-hit bid ended when Tim Anderson doubled with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Tigers left-hander closed out a one-hitter for the first shutout of his professional career.

Boyd (6-10) allowed only two runners — a walk to Rob Brantly in the third and Anderson’s double to the gap in right-center field with two outs in the ninth. He struck out five and threw 121 pitches — his big league high.

Rays 3, Red Sox 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Tampa’s Jake Odorizzi (9-8) gave up one hit in six innings, a Jackie Bradley Jr. home run. Jesus Sucre hit a tiebreaking solo home run off Eduardo Rodriguez (5-6) in the sixth.

Boston’s David Price pitched two hitless innings in his first big league game since July 22 after being sidelined by left elbow inflammation. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner made his first relief appearance since 2010.

Orioles 6, Yankees 4

In New York, Ubaldo Jimenez (6-1) struck out 10 in just five innings, and Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer off Sonny Gray (9-11), who allowed five runs in four innings during his shortest start this season.

Didi Gregorius homered for the third straight day as New York’s four-game winning streak ended. The Yankees remained three games behind AL East-leading Boston and four games ahead of Minnesota for the top AL wild card.

Twins 13, Blue Jays 7

In Minneapolis, Eddie Rosario homered twice, Joe Mauer hit his first grand slam at home and the Twins overcame a 5-0 deficit with seven runs in the second inning and six in the fifth.

Minnesota reopened a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card.

Rangers 4, Angels 2

In Anaheim, Joey Gallo hit a home run off Garrett Richards (0-2) that landed near the top of the grass hill in center field in the second inning. It would have traveled 490 feet (149 meters) unimpeded, according to MLB Statcast.

Indians 3, Royals 2

In Cleveland, a day after the Indians clinched the AL Central, Corey Kluber (17-4) allowed three singles in seven innings. He has not given up a run in 22 innings and has lost only once since July 4.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Danny Duffy (8-9) as the Indians improved to 33-5 since Aug. 11 despite getting only three hits.

Nationals 7, Dodgers 1

In Washington, Stephen Strasburg lost his club-record scoreless streak at 35 innings, but two home runs from Ryan Zimmerman helped the All-Star win his fourth consecutive start.

Strasburg (14-4) allowed a run in the second inning on Logan Forsythe’s double, the first against the right-hander since Aug. 19. He struck out eight and combined with three relievers to toss a five-hitter.

Mets 5, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Robert Gsellman (7-7) allowed an unearned run and three hits in seven innings, while pinch hitter Asdrubal Cabrera had a two-run, pinch-hit homer.

New York’s Norichika Aoki was 3-for-4 in the win.

Cubs 4, Cardinals 3

In Chicago, Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Matt Bowman with two outs in the seventh as the Cubs overcame a 3-0 deficit to win their sixth straight game.

Chicago remained four games ahead of second-place Milwaukee as Ben Zobrist drove in two runs and Kyle Schwarber hit his 27th homer.

Brewers 10, Marlins 3

In Milwaukee, Travis Shaw, Jesus Aguilar and Manny Pina each had two hits in an eight-run fourth inning. The Brewers won two of three in a series moved from Florida following Hurricane Irma.

Ichiro Suzuki finished 1-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Marlins.

Reds 5, Pirates 2

In Cincinnati, Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit two-run homers in the sixth off Gerrit Cole (11-11) as the Reds completed their second three-game sweep of Pittsburgh this season.

Padres 4, Rockies 3

In Denver, Rockies closer Greg Holland dropped the ball trying to tag Matt Szczur at home on Austin Hedge’s squeeze bunt in the ninth inning, allowing San Diego to finish its rally and beat Colorado.

Giants 7, Diamondbacks 2

In San Francisco, Pablo Sandoval homered and drove in three runs and rookie Chris Stratton (3-3) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

Arizona had won 20 of 25 games and nine straight on the road.

Athletics 6, Phillies 3

In Philadelphia, Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead grand slam off Edubray Ramos after the first two batters in the sixth reached off Henderson Alvarez (0-1), who made his first start since May 22, 2015, with Miami.