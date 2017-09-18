Patriots bounce back in big way to beat Saints

If Tom Brady and the Patriots were suffering from a Super Bowl hangover, it looks as though a trip to New Orleans pulled the defending champions out of it.

The 40-year-old Brady hasn’t often looked better in his long, illustrious career, providing an audible contingent of traveling Patriots fans ample reason to spend the rest of their Sunday celebrating in the French Quarter.

“Hopefully they’re all on Bourbon Street,” said Brady, whose name was chanted by fans as the game wound down, and again when he walked across the field to the team bus. “It was a good road game to come to.”

Bouncing back with a vengeance from a season-opening loss , Brady threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter for the first time in his career, eclipsed 300 yards passing in the first half for only the second time, and New England scored 30 first-half points en route to a 36-20 victory over the winless Saints.

“Being 0-1 with a 10-day break felt like a year,” Brady said, alluding to a Thursday night loss to Kansas City in Week 1. “All the veterans had a chance to say the things they wanted to say to their different (position) groups. . . . I’m glad we executed. There were a lot of tight plays and we made them.”

Saints coach Sean Payton bemoaned another poor outing by his defense, which also gave up a slew of quick strike plays to Minnesota in Week 1 .

“We’ve got the right type of locker room, but we’re going to have to respond quickly,” Payton said. “We’ll find out a little bit about what we’re made of.”

Brady’s maiden Super Bowl triumph in the Superdome back in February 2002 is bound to be one of his fondest memories, but the 18-year veteran looked like a superior QB in his latest visit. He finished 30 of 39 for 447 yards. He committed no turnovers — at least not any that counted. Saints defenders twice caught Brady’s passes, but both plays were wiped out by New Orleans penalties. Brady joined Warren Moon as the only QBs 40 or older in NFL history to pass for at least 400 yards and 3 TDs in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Rob Gronkowski had a 53-yard catch and run to highlight his six-catch, 116-yard performance, but left the game in the second half with a groin injury .

In Brady and the Saints’ Drew Brees, the game featured the NFL’s top two active quarterbacks in terms of career yards and touchdowns. Their 922 TD passes and 128,251 yards passing combined coming in represented the most in NFL history by starting QBs in the same game.

But in this matchup, Brees couldn’t keep up.

He was 27 of 45 for 356 yards and two TDs. The Saints’ desperation to stay close was encapsulated by a failed attempt to convert a fourth down — despite being in field goal range on the Patriots 25-yard line — with 2:27 left in the first half and New England up by 13.

Brady responded by quickly marching the Patriots to the Saints 10 to set up Stephen Gostkowski’s field goal, making it 30-13 at halftime.

When asked to explain what’s wrong with New Orleans, it seemed Brees wasn’t sure where to begin.

“Unfortunately, it’s just been a little bit everything right now,” he said.

Falcons 34, Packers 23

In Atlanta, Matt Ryan threw for 252 yards and a touchdown, Devonta Freeman had a couple of scoring runs, and Desmond Trufant raced to the end zone off an attempted pass by Aaron Rodgers that was ruled a fumble.

In the first regular-season NFL game at $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the first sporting event with in which the facility’s camera lens-like roof was open, the Falcons put on a show to mark the occasion. They were ahead 24-7 at halftime and 31-7 less than a minute into the third period.

Dolphins 19, Chargers 17

In Los Angeles, Cody Parkey hit his fourth field goal from 54 yards with 1:05 to play, and Miami rallied in the fourth quarter to spoil the Chargers’ home opener.

Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 5 seconds left after Philip Rivers maneuvered the Chargers (0-2) into scoring range in the final minute before a crowd of 25,381 in their first home game since relocating to the Los Angeles area after 56 seasons in San Diego.

Broncos 42, Cowboys 17

In Denver, Trevor Siemian tied a career high with four touchdown passes and the Broncos held Ezekiel Elliott to the worst game of his career — 8 yards on nine carries — in a game that included an hour-long lightning delay.

Aqib Talib’s 103-yard interception return for a touchdown with 53 seconds left was the final indignity for the Cowboys (1-1), who watched Von Miller end a career-long five-game sackless streak by dumping Dak Prescott twice.

Seahawks 12, 49ers 9

In Seattle, Russell Wilson avoided two potential sacks and found Paul Richardson in the front corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 7:06 left.

It was an offensive nightmare as both teams had combined for 14 total quarters without a touchdown this season before the Seahawks finally broke the seal on the goal line. Wilson avoided Arik Armstead in the pocket and got his pass away before DeForest Buckner could pull him down. Seattle (1-1) snapped a streak of more than 112 minutes without a touchdown, despite missing on opportunities twice inside the 49ers’ 10-yard line earlier in the game.

Raiders 45, Jets 20

In Oakland, Marshawn Lynch ran for a touchdown in his first home game with the Raiders and Derek Carr threw three TD passes to Michael Crabtree.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Jalen Richard added long touchdown runs to help put the game away and give Oakland (2-0) wins in the opening two games of the season for the first time since its AFC championship season in 2002.

Redskins 27, Rams 20

In Los Angeles, Kirk Cousins threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Grant with 1:49 to play to give Washington the victory against its former assistant coach and current Rams’ head coach Sean McVay.

Cousins capped the winning 70-yard drive by finding Grant in the front left corner of the end zone.

Chiefs 27, Eagles 20

In Kansas City, Chiefs rookie Kareem Hunt reached the end zone twice, Travis Kelce took a shovel pass 15 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and Kansas City held on.

Kelce finished with 103 yards through the air, highlighted by his somersaulting score. Hunt had 81 yards on the ground, building on a record-setting debut in which he piled up 246 yards from scrimmage in a season-opening victory in New England .

Cardinals 16, Colts 13 (OT)

In Indianapolis, Carson Palmer’s late rally got Arizona into overtime and Tyrann Mathieu’s interception set up Phil Dawson for a 30-yard field goal to win it.

Dawson made the most of his second chance after pushing a 42-yarder wide right as regulation expired.

Steelers 26, Vikings 9

In Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes, Le’Veon Bell ran for 87 yards and the Steelers kept Minnesota in check.

Roethlisberger hit Martavis Bryant for a 27-yard score in the first quarter and flipped a shovel pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster that the rookie turned into a 4-yard score. Roethlisberger finished 23 of 35 for 243 yards and the two scores as Pittsburgh (2-0) improved to 10-1 in home openers under Mike Tomlin.

Buccaneers 29, Bears 7

In Tampa, Jameis Winston threw for 204 yards and one touchdown, helping the Buccaneers return from an unscheduled bye week forced by Hurricane Irma.

The defense stymied former teammate Mike Glennon with four takeaways. Robert McClain returned one of the quarterback’s two interceptions for a TD, and the Bucs didn’t let the Bears into the end zone until Deonte Thompson scored on a 14-yard reception with 1:43 remaining.

Ravens 24, Browns 10

In Baltimore, the Ravens relentlessly harassed two Cleveland quarterbacks, Joe Flacco ramped up his production with a pair of touchdown passes and Baltimore cruised.

Building on their season-opening shutout at Cincinnati, the Ravens picked off four passes and forced a fumble, giving them 10 takeaways in two games.

Titans 37, Jaguars 16

In Jacksonville, Florida, Derrick Henry, Delanie Walker and Jalston Fowler each ran for touchdowns, and Tennessee dominated the Jaguars.

The result was probably more indicative of what to expect from the AFC South rivals than what each showed in their season openers.

Panthers 9, Bills 3

In Charlotte, Carolina’s defense allowed only three points for the second straight week, and Graham Gano converted three field goals.

The Panthers (2-0) held Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy in check all day, limiting the Bills (1-1) to 176 yards and 10 first downs. McCoy had 9 yards on 12 carries and Taylor had 125 yards passing. The Panthers had three sacks, two by Julius Peppers in his first home game since re-signing with them.