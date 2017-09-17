Tribe clinches AL Central

Francisco Lindor planned to pour a bottle of water over his head. On Sunday, he’ll switch to champagne.

For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Indians are AL Central champions.

A few hours after they beat Kansas City 8-4 in the first game since the Royals stopped their AL record winning streak at 22, the Indians clinched the division title when second-place Minnesota lost to Toronto.

When their second crown became official, the Indians were long gone from Progressive Field, leaving the ballpark to spend time with family or toast a memorable week. In Lindor’s case, he was set to eat pizza and watch the boxing match between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

Lindor said if the Twins lost he would dump water on himself before focusing on the fight.

The bout figured to be close. The Indians knocked out the Twins, Royals, Tigers and White Sox.

But a division crown is only the first step for the Indians, whose mission is to win the World Series after coming so close last year. From the moment they lost to the Chicago Cubs in seven games, the Indians have been focused on getting back. Cleveland hasn’t won the title since 1948, baseball’s longest drought.

“Our goal is to go out there and win games and make it to the postseason and make it as far as we can in the postseason,” said Lindor, who set a club record by getting an extra-base hit in his 10th straight game. “That’s our goal. It doesn’t matter what I do or what we did in the past.”

Manager Terry Francona’s team will finally get to spray champagne inside its own park following Sunday’s series finale. Last year, Cleveland won the division and ended two playoff series on the road, so this year’s celebration is long overdue.

This is the Indians’ ninth AL Central title and the first time they’ve won consecutive division titles since 1999, when they finished a run of five straight first-place finishes with dominant teams. None of those teams won the World Series, either.

While Cleveland’s historic winning streak is no longer the talk of baseball, Lindor’s on a personal roll that’s become notable.

The All-Star’s double in the sixth off Jason Hammel (8-12) gave him an extra-base hit in 10 straight games — a club record and four shy of the major league mark of 14, shared by Chipper Jones (2006) and Paul Waner (1927).

“I didn’t even know that,” Lindor said. “I saw it on the scoreboard.”

Carlos Carrasco (16-6) pitched into the seventh and Edwin Encarnacion hit his 35th homer as the Indians improved to 32-5 in their last 37 games.

Alex Gordon connected for the Royals, whose playoff hopes took another blow and couldn’t stay close to the Indians.

“They’re all hot,” Hammel said. “There’s a good reason they’re going to be wrapping it up.”

Blue Jays 7, Twins 2

In Minneapolis, Marco Estrada pitched eight efficient innings, Josh Donaldson homered twice among his four hits and Toronto topped the Twins.

Yankees 9, Orioles 3

In New York, Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird homered for the second straight game, rookie Jordan Montgomery pitched six shutout innings and the Yankees won their fourth straight game.

The Yankees (82-66) extended their stretch of winning seasons to 25, the second-longest such streak in major league history behind their own 39 straight from 1926-64. They also stayed three games behind AL East-leading Boston.

Astros 8, Mariners 6

In Houston, Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBIs and the Astros lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West title to one.

Red Sox 3, Rays 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Rick Porcello took a shutout into the eighth inning, Mookie Betts hit his 22nd home run and Boston won for the eighth time in 10 games.

The win reduced the Red Sox’s magic number for clinching a playoff spot to six and kept its AL East lead over the New York Yankees at three games.

White Sox 10, Tigers 4

In Detroit, Matt Davidson and Nicky Delmonico homered, Tim Anderson had four hits and the White Sox captured their season series with the Tigers for the first time since 2008.

Angels 2, Rangers 0

In Anaheim, Justin Upton hit two home runs, Parker Bridwell outpitched Cole Hamels and the Los Angeles Angels moved up in the AL wild-card race by beating Texas.

The Angels closed within one game of Minnesota for the second wild-card spot.

Mets 7, Braves 3

In Atlanta, Jacob deGrom set a career high in wins, Dominic Smith and Gavin Cecchini each drove in two runs and the Mets snapped a five-game skid with a victory over the Braves.

Norichika Aoki was 2-for-5 for New York.

Dodgers 3, Nationals 2

In Washington, Cody Bellinger hit his 38th homer to match the National League single-season record for rookies, and Los Angeles moved closer to the NL West title.

The Dodgers also moved seven games ahead of the Nationals in the race to secure home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. Los Angeles has won four straight since dropping 11 in a row.

Cubs 4, Cardinals 1

In Chicago, Kyle Hendricks pitched six-hit ball into the eighth inning, Addison Russell homered and the Cubs earned their fifth straight victory.

Albert Almora Jr. had three hits and two RBIs for Chicago, which increased its NL Central lead to four games over Milwaukee and five over St. Louis.

Marlins 7, Brewers 4

In Milwaukee, Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer, Adam Conley pitched into the sixth inning and Miami stopped a six-game slide.

Ichiro Suzuki was hitless in one at-bat for the Marlins, while teammate Junichi Tazawa threw one-third of an inning.

Reds 2, Pirates 1

In Cincinnati, Sal Romano pitched a career-high eight shutout innings and Jesse Winker homered, leading the Reds to the victory.

Diamondbacks 2, Giants 0

In San Francisco, Zack Greinke pitched eight innings of two-hit ball and Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer.

Rockies 16, Padres 0

In Denver, Tyler Anderson pitched six innings in his first start since returning from knee surgery and Charlie Blackmon set an NL season record for RBIs by a leadoff man.

Blackmon homered and doubled to drive in four runs, pushing his season RBI total from the leadoff position to 92 and surpassing Craig Biggio, who had 88 in 1998.

Phillies 5, Athletics 3

In Philadelphia, Jorge Alfaro homered and the Phillies’ relievers pitched six strong innings after a rain delay in a win over Oakland.