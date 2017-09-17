Shibasaki scores stunning volley in Getafe’s loss to Barcelona

Japan midfielder Gaku Shibasaki scored his maiden La Liga goal on Saturday, when he opened the scoring in Getafe’s 2-1 home defeat to powerhouse Barcelona.

In the 39th minute, a first ball came back off the head of teammate Markel Bergara to Shibasaki at the edge of the box. He launched a left-foot volley over the outstretched hands of keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and under the bar. It was the first goal Barca has conceded this season.

Shibasaki came out of the game in the second half due to pain in his left foot.

Denis Suarez equalized for the visitors, who claimed all the points thanks to an 84th-minute goal from Paulinho.