No. 3 Clemson crushes Louisville

Kelly Bryant had time to read the defense, allowing the Clemson quarterback to make good decisions and crisp throws. Heisman Trophy-winning counterpart Lamar Jackson didn’t get that same luxury for Louisville.

That stark difference paid off with a decisive victory for the third-ranked Tigers.

While Clemson held Jackson in check for most of the game, Bryant accounted for three touchdowns as the Tigers routed No. 14 Louisville 47-21 on Saturday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown.

Clemson’s first-year starting QB completed 22 of 32 passes for 316 yards, all career highs. Bryant also rushed for 26 yards including an 8-yard TD to get the defending national champions started; they never let up against the 2016 Heisman winner.

“All I was trying to do was do my job. Nothing more, nothing less,” said Bryant, who also rushed for a 1-yard TD. “We could have done better, but I did everything the coach wanted me to do.”

Jackson passed for 317 yards and three TDs, but most of that came with things already in hand for Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC). The Tigers’ Dorian O’Daniel returned an interception 44 yards for a TD and a 26-7 third-quarter lead, and they sacked Jackson four times.

No. 4 USC 27, Texas 24 (2OT)

In Los Angeles, Chase McGrath kicked a 43-yard field goal in the second overtime after hitting a tying 31-yarder on the final snap of regulation.

Sam Darnold passed for 397 yards and three touchdowns to help the Trojans (3-0) surge to their 12th consecutive victory.

No. 24 Florida 26, No. 20 Tennessee 20

In Gainsville, Florida, Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and Florida beat Tennessee in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game.

Franks scrambled away from the rush on a first-and-10 play with 9 seconds remaining and found Cleveland behind safety Micah Abernathy for a Hail Mary that no one — especially the Volunteers — saw coming.

In Other Games

No. 5 Penn State 56, Georgia State 0

No. 6 Washington 48, Fresno State 16

No. 7 Michigan 29, Air Force 13

No. 8 Ohio state 38, Army 7

No. 9 Oklahoma State 59, Pittsburgh 21

No. 10 Wisconsin 40, BYU 6

Memphis 48, No. 25 UCLA 45

Mississippi State 37, No. 12 LSU 7