Typhoon postpones second day of Davis Cup World Group playoff action in Japan

The second day of Japan’s Davis Cup World Group playoff against Brazil was called off because of an incoming typhoon, organizers announced on Saturday.

The doubles match between Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama and Ben McLachlan, and Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares of Brazil had been scheduled at Utsubo Tennis Center for Saturday afternoon, but was postponed until Sunday.

Brazil needs to win the doubles to retain its promotion hopes to the 2018 World Group after Japan won both singles matches to take a 2-0 lead on Friday.