Hawks capture Pacific League pennant

There shouldn’t have been any questions about which team was the best in the Pacific League this season.

Still, the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks went out and made it official just in case.

Yuki Yanagita hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and had an RBI double during SoftBank’s four-run fifth, and pitcher Dennis Sarfate handed the winning ball to club chairman Sadaharu Oh after the Hawks beat the Seibu Lions 7-3 on Saturday at MetLife Dome to clinch the 2017 Pacific League pennant.

The Hawks are PL champions for the third time in the last four years, and 18th overall.

This title might take some of the sting out of last season’s missed opportunity. The club entered last July in first place but was chased down by the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, the eventual pennant winners. This time, once the Hawks passed the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles and built up a lead, they weren’t about to let it get away.

“We were in second place in July, and I said to a few people, ‘Watch, at the end of August, we’ll be in first place by seven games.’ We were in first place by about (9½),” said Hawks closer Sarfate. “I just knew our team was something special this year. Our bullpen was good, our starters were good, our lineup was better, and I just knew we were going to hit our stride and keep going.”

Yanagita hit his 30th home run of the season and drove in three runs on a 2-for-4 day. Cuban slugger Alfredo Despaigne finished with two hits, a solo homer to straightaway center, his 33rd of the year, and a two-run single. Kenta Imamiya also drove in a run for Softbank.

Winning pitcher Nao Higashihama held the Lions in check for most of his six-inning outing. Higashihama allowed one run on only two hits, one being Hotaka Yamakawa’s home run, and struck out nine. He improved to 16-4, giving him the most wins in NPB this season.

Sarfate, who has an NPB single-season record 51 saves, gave up two late runs but closed out the PL pennant race in a non-save situation in the ninth.