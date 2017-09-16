Pelicans finalize deal with guard Allen
Tony Allen, seen in action for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2014, is joining the New Orleans Pelicans. | AP

METAIRIE, LOUISIANA – The New Orleans Pelicans signed free-agent guard Tony Allen on Friday.

A person familiar with the contract says it’s worth $2.3 million for one year. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms have not been disclosed. The source said free agent forwards Martell Webster and Perry Jones also have agreed to terms on non-guaranteed contracts which are expected to become official next week.

The addition of the 193-cm Allen provides backcourt depth as well as an option on the wing when using a smaller lineup.

