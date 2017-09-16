Bengals push panic button, fire Zampese after 0-2 start

The Bengals made the first step toward digging out from their historically bad start Friday, firing offensive coordinator Ken Zampese a day after they again failed to get into the end zone.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor was promoted to coordinator, a spot he held with the Dolphins in 2014-15. He didn’t expect the shake-up.

“When you’ve been in this league long enough, you see a whole bunch of different things happen,” Lazor said. “Not many of them are shocking anymore. You come in the day after a tough loss and try figure out how make it better. Obviously, it took some different turns.”

The move was announced an hour after coach Marvin Lewis declined to talk about changes in response to a 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night. Cincinnati (0-2) has yet to score a touchdown in 25 possessions this season.

The Bengals are the first team since the 1939 Eagles to open a season with two home games and fail to score a touchdown , according to information from the Elias Sports Bureau shared by ESPN. They lost to the Ravens 20-0 on Sunday, the first time in their 50-year history that they were blanked in a home opener.

An offense that was supposed to be much better with the addition of rookie receiver John Ross and running back Joe Mixon has significantly regressed.