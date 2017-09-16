Girardi gets 900th win with Yanks

As the New York Yankees try to secure a return to the postseason, Luis Severino looks like the ace they’ve lacked.

Severino pitched eight sparkling innings , Didi Gregorius hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Yankees routed the reeling Baltimore Orioles 8-2 Friday night for their fifth win in six games.

While manager Joe Girardi, who earned his 900th victory with the Bronx Bombers, isn’t saying, it appears likely Severino would start a wild-card game next month or a Division Series opener if the Yankees overtake Boston to win the AL East.

“That would be an honor for me. I’m ready,” Severino said.

Severino (13-6) allowed three hits while improving to 8-2 with a 2.09 ERA since the All-Star break. A 23-year-old right-hander, Severino was 5-3 with a 2.89 ERA in 11 starts over the final two months in 2015, and then went 0-8 as a starter last year.

“Sevy’s been a different guy, the guy that we thought he could be,” Girardi said. “He has been able to use his fastball in all different quadrants, opposed to last year he pitched up a lot. I think the development of his changeup helped.”

Dodgers 7, Nationals 0

In Washington, Alex Wood struck out eight in six innings, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer during a five-run second and the Dodgers won on the road.

Wood (15-3) allowed three hits and walked one.

Brewers 10, Marlins 2

In Milwaukee, Neil Walker hit a grand slam during an eight-run eighth inning, and the Brewers beat the Marlins in the opening game of a series relocated from Miami to Milwaukee because of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the seventh. He’s now batting .262.

Red Sox 13, Rays 6 (15)

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Xander Bogaerts had two hits in Boston’s seven-run 15th inning and the Red Sox beat Tampa Bay in a game that lasted 6 hours, 5 minutes.

Nine Red Sox pitchers set a club record with 24 strikeouts.

Cubs 8, Cardinals 2

In Chicago, Kris Bryant had three hits, including his 27th homer, and the Cubs opened a big weekend series with their fourth consecutive win.

Astros 5, Mariners 2

In Houston, Carlos Correa and Evan Gattis had two hits apiece and each drove in a run, and the Astros moved closer to clinching the AL West title.

Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Robbie Ray won his fifth straight start and A.J. Pollock hit a two-run double as Arizona beat the Giants.

Blue Jays 4, Twins 3

In Minneapolis, Josh Donaldson homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning with an infield single that ricocheted off the mound, sending Toronto to the win.

Angels 7, Rangers 6

In Anaheim, C.J. Cron belted a two-run homer to cap the a five-run rally in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles trimmed its deficit in the AL wild-card race to two games.

Rockies 6, Padres 1

In Denver, Tyler Chatwood pitched into the sixth inning and drove in his first runs of the season, helping Colorado to the victory.

Reds 4, Pirates 2

In Cincinnati, Zack Cozart hit two of the hosts’ four solo home runs, powering the last-place Reds to the victory.

Athletics 4, Phillies 0

In Philadelphia, Daniel Mengden pitched a two-hitter for Oakland, and Matt Olson and Matt Joyce each hit a two-run homer.

Tigers 3, White Sox 2

In Detroit, Mikie Mahtook delivered a game-ending RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning, helping the Tigers stop a six-game skid.

Braves 3, Mets 2

In Atlanta, Sean Newcomb struck out eight in 5⅓ innings, and the Braves handed the Mets their fifth straight loss.

New York’s Norichika Aoki went 0-for-1 with a walk.