Super lightweight Kondo gets first shot at world title

Akihiro Kondo will fight for his first world title when he takes on Russia’s Sergey Lipinets for the vacant International Boxing Federation super lightweight title in November, Kondo’s Ichiriki gym said Friday.

Kondo, the third-ranked challenger, will take his shot against Lipinets, the top-ranked challenger, in New York on Nov. 4.

The 32-year-old Kondo has held the Japanese lightweight title and the WBO Asia Pacific super lightweight titles. He has a career record of 29-6-1 (16 knockouts).

Lipinets, 28, is 12-0 (10 KOs).