Mariners hurler Iwakuma not expected to pitch again this season

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said Thursday the chances are low that right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma will return from the disabled list to play this season with only three weeks left.

“I wouldn’t rule it 100 percent out, but the chances are pretty slim,” Servais was quoted as saying on MLB.com.

The 36-year-old went on the disabled list in May with shoulder inflammation, and had initially said he was hoping to be back before the All-Star break.

But after two rehab starts in the minor leagues in June and little progress in recovery, the Mariners halted his rehab process. According to MLB.com, Iwakuma had been throwing regularly at Safeco Field and faced hitters in a simulated game on Saturday.

“He’s exploring some other options, looking at his shoulder and what might be the best plan of action right now. I don’t have a ton of detail on it. He was talking to a couple different doctors and getting opinions on where he can go from here. That’s the last I’ve heard,” said Servais.