Kato storms into semifinals at Japan Women’s Open

Qualifier Miyu Kato stunned Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets to reach the semifinals of the Japan Women’s Open on Friday.

Kato, the world No. 171 and only local player left in the singles draw, was in total control at Ariake Tennis Forest Park, running out a 6-1, 6-3 winner in 72 minutes to reach the last four of a WTA Tour event for the first time.

Kato will face the winner of the day’s last quarterfinal between Croatian qualifier Jana Fett and China’s Wang Qiang.

Kato took a 3-0 lead behind some solid groundstrokes and after breaking for a second time, took the first set when world No. 67 Krunic dumped her return into the net.

The 22-year-old from Kyoto broke again to take a 2-1 lead with a superb passing shot and continued to hold her own serve before a wayward return from her opponent handed her victory.

Earlier in the day, American Christina McHale moved a step closer to retaining her title with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Belgian third seed Elise Mertens.

After a tight first set, McHale took control in the second and raced into a 5-0 lead. Mertens pulled a game back, then McHale closed out the match with a sizzling backhand down the line.

McHale will next face Kazakh qualifier Zarina Diyas, who came from a set down to beat eighth seed and compatriot Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

“I think the first set was definitely back and forth, and then I felt like once I won that first set, I relaxed a little more in the second,” McHale said.