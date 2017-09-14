CFL to end full-contact padded practices during season

The Canadian Football League is eliminating full-contact padded practices during the season and is extending its schedule to 21 weeks to help reduce the risk of injury.

The league and CFL Players Association made the joint announcement Wednesday.

“What the league and players together have done is a smart investment in making sure our best players stay on the field and are healthy,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie, a league offensive lineman from 1985-93.

The change is effective immediately. Teams were previously allowed to hold a total of 17 padded practices following training camp.

Starting next year, the CFL regular season will be extended a week to 21, giving players more rest time between games.