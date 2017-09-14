Kings’ Randolph pleads no contest to drug charge

Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was sentenced to community service on Wednesday in connection with an incident that saw him charged with marijuana possession.

With his no-contest plea, the 36-year-old Randolph had the charge against him reduced to delaying an officer.

The 36-year-old was arrested last month in a late-night disturbance at a housing estate in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts.

He was originally charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Randolph was placed in a diversion program and must complete 150 hours of community service. He was ordered not to associate with any known narcotics sellers or users, according to Frank Mateljan of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

If he completes the program, the case against him will be dismissed.

Randolph, a two-time NBA All-Star, signed a two-year contract with the Kings in July after playing eight years with the Memphis Grizzlies.