Athletics choose site for new ballpark

The Athletics have picked land near Oakland’s Lake Merritt as the site for a new, privately financed ballpark.

Team president Dave Kaval said in a letter sent Tuesday evening to the Peralta Community College District that he believes the location presents an opportunity to keep the city’s “last professional sports team in Oakland for the long term.”

“The A’s need a modern venue so that we can put the most competitive product on the field and provide the best experience for our fans,” Kaval wrote. The team has been playing at the Coliseum since 1968.

The land sits between Lake Merritt and Interstate 880 and includes commercial warehouses, parking lots, and administrative offices for the district. It is also easily accessible by several freeways and close to downtown Oakland.