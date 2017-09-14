Fiddler hangs up skates after 14 NHL seasons

Forward Vernon Fiddler announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after a 14-season career with four different teams.

The 37-year-old Canadian’s announcement was made in The Players’ Tribune, some three months after his Nashville Predators fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals — a run that Fiddler called “the perfect way to finish my career.”

Fiddler was acquired by Nashville from the New Jersey Devils in February last season for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft. He scored just one goal in 20 games with Predators.

Fiddler had made his NHL debut with Nashville in 2002. He collected 104 goals, 157 assists and 558 penalty minutes in 877 career contests with the then-Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, Devils and Predators.