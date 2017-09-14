Serena reveals baby’s name via social media

Go ahead and add another title to Serena Williams’ collection: Mom.

The tennis star announced via social media on Wednesday that she gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Williams posted about her baby on Instagram and Twitter accounts and is heard saying in a video, “We had a lot of complications, but look what we’ve got.”

The 35-year-old Williams said in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Williams wrote Wednesday that their daughter was born on Sept. 1 and weighed 3,118 grams. One posting also says about the newborn, “Grand Slam Titles: 1.”

Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles championship at the Australian Open in January — while she was pregnant.