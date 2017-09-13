Giants owner wants to retain manager Takahashi

Yomiuri Giants owner Shoichi Oikawa indicated Wednesday that he wants manager Yoshinobu Takahashi to remain in his post next season.

“It’s something that has already been decided,” Oikawa said after a Nippon Professional Baseball’s owners’ meeting.

The 42-year-old Takahashi is currently in the second year of a three-year contract. This spring, the Giants suffered through the worst losing streak in franchise history, 13 games, but have played well since and are now competing for the last of three Central League playoff spots.

After the consecutive losses, Yomiuri took the unusual step of naming Yoshitaka Katori, a former player, to the role of general manager. Until then, the Giants front office had usually been run by former newspaper men coming out of the parent company, the Yomiuri Shimbun.