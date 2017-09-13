Indians beat Tigers to stretch win streak to 20

Francisco Lindor skipped through the doorway and into the Indians’ clubhouse, where the pulsating music was at an ear-splitting level.

As many of his teammates dressed quickly with another game just 14 hours away, Cleveland’s star shortstop worked the room, exchanging high-fives with anyone he could find.

It’s almost unthinkable for a team to win 20 straight games.

Usually, that only happens in the movies.

“Moneyball” has its sequel.

Following a familiar script of scoring first, playing strong defense and riding dominant pitching, the Indians extended their winning streak to 20 and matched the AL mark held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Cleveland’s streak, which began Aug. 24 in Boston, is tied for the majors’ second-longest in 82 years — and the Indians show no signs of stopping.

“It’s special,” Lindor said. “As a kid, you dream about playing in front of a lot of fans and the crowd goes nuts. That’s what you want. This is for them. It’s not for us.”

Lindor homered leading off the first and Corey Kluber (16-4) strengthened his Cy Young Award case with a five-hitter as Cleveland joined the 2002 A’s, 1935 Chicago Cubs (21) and 1916 New York Giants (26) as the only teams since 1900 to win at least 20 in a row.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Kluber said. “To go almost three weeks without losing a game is not something that you ever really expect.”

The Progressive Field crowd of 24,654, hanging on each pitch as though it was October, stood and roared when Kluber sprinted to the mound for the ninth.

Second baseman Jose Ramirez made a sensational diving stop in short right field to throw out Ian Kinsler for the second out, and after allowing a double to Alex Presley, Kluber sealed win No. 20 — and Cleveland’s seventh shutout during the streak — by getting Miguel Cabrera on an easy grounder to third.

Fireworks exploded overhead and the Indians lined up single-file the same way they have for weeks to celebrate yet another win in this unlikely streak.

“For sure, it’s something special,” Lindor said. “It’s going to be there forever.”

Although they insist they’re not focused on the streak, the Indians are playing as though they don’t want it to end.

They’re now within reach of the Giants’ revered 101-year-old mark, which includes a tie that interrupted 12- and 14-game unbeaten runs. However, the Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistical custodian for Major League Baseball, has always regarded the Giants’ stretch as the gold standard because tie games were replayed from the start back then.

Cleveland can equal the Cubs’ 21-game run Wednesday afternoon.

The Indians and A’s, whose unexpected run to the postseason 15 years ago was re-told in the film starring Brad Pitt, don’t have much in common besides their 20-game streaks.

Oakland was an overachieving squad loaded with pitching and a roster comprised of low-salaried players assembled by a front office that forced baseball to rethink how it evaluated talent. The Indians, on the other hand, have spent millions to get better, and have been expected to win — big.

Maybe not at this amazing rate, but after getting to Game 7 in 2016, Cleveland was a favorite to return to the World Series.

Closing in on their second consecutive AL Central title, the Indians figured to keep things going with Kluber on the mound, and the right-hander continued his own superb stretch.

Kluber improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts and lowered his ERA to an AL-best 2.45 with his third shutout of the season and fifth complete game. He allowed a leadoff double in the first to Kinsler, but stranded him at third by striking out Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos to end the inning.

Astros 1, Angels 0

In Anaheim, Justin Verlander pitched eight innings of one-hit ball in a stellar second start for Houston, and the Astros snapped their four-game skid.

Red Sox 11, Athletics 1

In Boston, Mookie Betts hit two home runs and a two-run triple.

Blue Jays 3, Orioles 2

In Toronto, Richard Urena singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Blue Jays handed slumping Baltimore its sixth straight loss.

Rays 2, Yankees 1

In New York, Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning off Sonny Gray and Tampa Bay, playing as the home team in a series relocated to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma, beat the Yankees.

Royals 4, White Sox 3

In Kansas City, Brandon Moss hit a grand slam in the first inning for his third consecutive game with a homer.

Mariners 10, Rangers 3

In Arlington, Texas, Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers to lead Seattle past the Rangers in a matchup of wild card hopefuls.

Dodgers 5, Giants 3

In San Francisco, Clayton Kershaw pitched NL-leading Los Angeles to its first win in nearly two weeks, helping the Dodgers snap the club’s worst skid since moving West at 11 games.

Cubs 8, Mets 3

In Chicago, Kris Bryant hit a three-run homer, Jose Quintana pitched seven effective innings and Chicago got a sorely needed victory.

Norichika Aoki had an RBI groundout for the Mets in the ninth. Aoki finished 0-for-4, bringing his hitting streak to an end after 12 games.

Braves 8, Nationals 0

In Washington, Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run off Gio Gonzalez and Julio Teheran threw seven shutout innings.

Brewers 5, Pirates 2

In Milwaukee, Eric Thames hit his 29th home run, and Domingo Santana went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Phillies 9, Marlins 8 (15)

In Philadelphia, Nick Williams hit a walk-off, two-out double in the bottom of the 15th inning, scoring Aaron Altherr as the Phillies rallied for the win.

Ichiro Suzuki appeared as a pinch hitter for Miami and drew a walk.

Cardinals 13, Reds 4

In St. Louis, Paul DeJong homered, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and the streaking Cardinals outslugged Cincinnati.

Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2

In Phoenix, Carlos Gonzalez, heating up for the stretch run after a subpar season at the plate, homered twice and Colorado won its sixth in a row.

Twins 16, Padres 0

In Minneapolis, Jason Castro homered twice and Brian Dozier was a double from the cycle as the Twins routed San Diego.