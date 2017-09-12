Devils hand defenseman Severson a new six-year contract

Being an unrestricted free agent without arbitration rights, defenseman Damon Severson was hoping to get contract from the New Jersey Devils that would carry him over for a couple of years.

The Devils instead gave the 23-year-old Severson a vote of confidence, signing him to a six-year, $25 million contract that will keep him with the team through the 2022-23 season.

“Damon brings an important dimension to our hockey club and he is a young defenseman that we are excited to work with,” general manager Ray Shero said Monday in announcing the deal that gets Severson signed in time for the opening of training camp this week. “This deal shows our ownership’s commitment in what we continue to build here.”

Severson will earn $2.5 million this season and his salary will escalate to $5.1 million in the final year of the contract. He set career highs with 28 assists and 31 points in 80 regular-season games last season, leading all New Jersey defensemen in assists and points.

It is expected that Severson will get a chance to pair with Andy Greene on the Devils’ top defensive unit.