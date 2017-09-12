NFL tries to get judge’s ruling on Elliott reversed

The NFL moved quickly Monday in hopes of reversing a federal judge’s decision that has blocked the league’s six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league asked the judge who ruled in Elliott’s favor to stop the preliminary injunction that cleared last year’s NFL rushing leader to play while the case is in court. A notice of appeal was also filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The NFL’s latest filings came about 12 hours after Elliott rushed for 104 yards in the Cowboys’ 19-3 season-opening win over the New York Giants at home Sunday night.