IOC set to postpone Takeda’s retirement

The International Olympic Committee is moving to postpone the retirement of member Tsunekazu Takeda until after the 2020 Tokyo Games, sources told Kyodo News on Monday.

Takeda, the Japanese Olympic Committee president, hits the age limit of 70 for IOC members in November, but can have his term extended for up to four years with approval from the IOC Session.

The extension for Takeda, an IOC member since 2012 as the lone representative from Japan, will be tabled at the four-day session, which will be held here on Wednesday.

Takeda’s position as a JOC executive is expected to be sustained in line with his IOC membership. JOC executives will be up for reelection in 2019.