Indians cruise to 19th straight win

One more day. One more game. One more win.

The Cleveland Indians are ripping off victories like few teams before them.

And, they’re not finished.

With their latest lopsided win, the Indians extended the majors’ longest winning streak in 15 years to 19 games on Monday night by blowing out the Detroit Tigers 11-0 to move closer to a record that has stood for 101 years.

Francisco Lindor tripled home three runs off rookie Myles Jaye (0-1) in the second inning, and the Indians, who haven’t lost since Aug. 23, prolonged the third-best winning streak since 1947.

But while they may be the talk of baseball, Cleveland’s players are taking it all in stride.

To them, it’s no big deal.

“Surprised? I don’t want to say I’m surprised,” said Lindor, who is batting. 338 during the streak. “We haven’t really paid attention to it. We’re just enjoying the ride and trying to focus on what we have in front of our feet. Today is in the past already. We focus on what we have tomorrow and we’ll see what happens.”

Cleveland is the sixth team to win at least 19 straight, and the streak is the longest since the 2002 Oakland Athletics won 20 in a row — a run that was celebrated in the film “Moneyball.”

The Indians can match those A’s on Tuesday, and their chances of getting No. 20 are strong with AL Cy Young Award contender Corey Kluber starting.

At this point, it hardly matters who’s on the mound.

The defending AL champions aren’t just rolling, they’re steamrolling, outscoring opponents 132-32 during a stretch that includes six shutouts.

They’re making it look easy, but manager Terry Francona refuses to make more of the streak.

“I get it,” Francona said. “I just don’t feel like going there. I think it sends the wrong message. I think our message is always consistent, that, ‘Hey, show up and try to outplay them today.’ I think they’re doing a good job, that’s the understatement.”

Carlos Carrasco (15-6) struck out nine in six innings, Lindor had four RBIs and Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer as the Indians lowered their magic number to clinch the Central to six.

Cleveland joined the 1906 Chicago White Sox (19), the 1947 New York Yankees (19), the 2002 A’s (20), the 1935 Chicago Cubs (21) and the 1916 New York Giants (26) as the only teams to reel off 19 consecutive wins. The Giants’ record run is in the books as the major league mark, although it did include a tie, which does not count as an official game in baseball, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Even tying these Indians during a game has been nearly impossible.

Cleveland has trailed in only four of 171 innings, scored first in 18 of 19 games and has hit 38 homers. In a season where other teams have displayed dominance, the Indians stand alone.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

In Phoenix, Nolan Arenado’s tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning powered Colorado to a victory over the hosts.

The Rockies took the first game of a key four-game series between the National League wild-card leader, Arizona, and second-place Colorado. The Rockies moved four games behind the Diamondbacks and 3½ ahead of St. Louis for the second wild card slot.

Arenado drove in four runs with a double and his 33rd home run of the season, and Colorado won its seventh straight road game and fifth overall.

Yankees 5, Rays 1

In New York, in the start of a series moved from Florida to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma, Todd Frazier capitalized on Trevor Plouffe’s two-out error with a three-run homer in a five-run fourth inning that led the Yankees over Tampa Bay.

Rangers 5, Mariners 3

In Arlington, Texas, Delino DeShields homered after taking a speedier trip around the bases for an earlier run as the Rangers defeated Seattle in the opener of a four-game series matching teams still hoping to get an AL wild card.

Blue Jays 4, Orioles 3

In Toronto, Ryan Goins hit a solo home run, Marco Estrada won his third straight decision and the Blue Jays edged slumping Baltimore.

Pirates 7, Brewers 0

In Milwaukee, Steven Brault and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lift Pittsburgh over the hosts.

White Sox 11, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Jose Abreu had four hits, Adam Engel hit a three-run homer and Chicago pounded the Royals.