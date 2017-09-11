Harumafuji cruises as ozeki post mixed results

Harumafuji, the lone yokozuna competing at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament, won for the second day in a row Monday, but the fates of the three ozeki were mixed, Goeido being the only one able to claim victory.

Terunofuji, who along with Goeido is a “kadoban” ozeki threatened with demotion with a losing record, and Takayasu, looking for his first championship, both lost to lower-ranked grapplers on the second day of the 15-day meet at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Wrestlers in the top makuuchi division are hoping to capitalize on the absence of three yokozuna — Hakuho, Kakuryu and Kisenosato — who are all out with injuries.

In Monday’s last bout, Harumafuji easily twirled down top-ranked maegashira Tochinoshin (0-2), the Mongolian grand champion improving his head-to-head record against the Georgian to 23-6.

One match earlier, Goeido, who started the tourney with a defeat on the opening day, sent No. 2 maegashira Hokutofuji (1-1) out with a flurry of shoves. Goeido, who won last year’s autumn meet with a perfect 15-0 mark, is now 2-0 against Hokutofuji.

With sumo’s second-highest rank on the line, Terunofuji has two losses after being edged out of the raised dohyo ring by No. 1 maegashira Kotoshogiku (2-0), who had beaten Goeido on Sunday and is set to meet Harumafuji on Tuesday.

Takayasu was shoved out at the hands of Mongolian komusubi Tamawashi, leaving both wrestlers at 1-1 and both limping off backstage. Tamawashi won his third consecutive bout against Takayasu and is now 9-6 against him.

The two sekiwake both lost their second straight match, Mitakeumi falling to No. 3 maegashira Chiyotairyu (2-0) and Yoshikaze succumbing to the powerful thrusts of third-ranked maegashira Onosho (2-0).

Komusubi Tochiozan also stumbled to his second defeat in as many days after being edged out of the ring by No. 4 maegashira Shohozan (2-0).

Other rank-and-file grapplers with 2-0 records include fifth-ranked Takakeisho, No. 7 Ikioi, ninth-ranked Takanoiwa and No. 11 Daieisho.

Meanwhile, yokozuna Kisenosato, who is expected to sit out the entire autumn tourney due to lingering injuries to his left upper arm and chest muscles sustained in March and to his left ankle in July, resumed basic training Monday.