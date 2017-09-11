Surging Indians extend streak to 18

Francisco Lindor broke two bats, borrowed one from a teammate, and hit a home run.

It’s been like that for the Cleveland Indians of late.

The Indians stretched their franchise-record winning streak to 18 games, beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 Sunday night behind homers from Lindor and Roberto Perez in the sixth inning.

Cleveland’s streak is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002. The best run in baseball history belongs to the New York Giants, who had a 26-game streak in 1916, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Giants’ streak included a tie, which doesn’t count as a game in baseball.

Lindor’s home run followed Perez’s leadoff shot that snapped a 1-1 tie. Cleveland’s All-Star shortstop broke two bats while running the count to 3-2 against Jeremy Hellickson, then walked to the dugout looking for help. Teammate Abraham Almonte obliged.

“I had no more bats,” Lindor said. “I ran out of bats. I prefer to use one that has my handle, so I just saw him and I was like, ‘Hey, let me use yours.’ “

There was one problem, however, with the replacement. Lindor thought his chances to get a hit were slim because he uses a lighter and smaller model, but he hit the next pitch into seats in right field for his 29th homer.

Lindor turned to the dugout before leaving the batters’ box and smiled at his teammate.

“I looked at the barrel and I was like ‘No, there’s no chance.’ As soon as I hit it, I just looked at him like, ‘This is a good bat,’ ” he said.

This latest win came with a drawback: Indians rookie center fielder Bradley Zimmer broke a bone in his left hand. Zimmer slid into first base trying to beat out a ground ball and got his hand stepped on. Manager Terry Francona said Zimmer will see a hand specialist this week.

Reds 10, Mets 5

In New York, Tucker Barnhart had a career-high five RBIs and Cincinnati rallied for a win over the Mets.

Norichika Aoki finished 1-for-5 for New York to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

In Other Games

Nationals 3, Phillies 2

Rockies 8, Dodgers 1

Diamondbacks 3, Padres 2

Brewers 3, Cubs 1

Cardinals 7, Pirates 0

Braves 10, Marlins 8

Rays 4, Red Sox 1

Yankees 16, Rangers 7

Royals 11, Twins 3

Angels 5, Mariners 3

Blue Jays 8, Tigers 2

Athletics 10, Astros 2

White Sox 8, Giants 1