Usami scores in debut for Dusseldorf

Kyodo

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY – Striker Takashi Usami scored on his debut for Fortuna Dusseldorf in a 3-2 win over Atsuto Uchida’s Union Berlin in the German second division on Sunday.

Usami, who joined Dusseldorf on a one-year loan deal from first-division Augsburg last month, came off the bench in the 74th minute and equalized to make it 2-2 with six minutes left.

Florian Neuhaus struck the winner in the 90th minute to send unbeaten Fortuna to the top of the Bundesliga 2 table.

“It’s been such a long time (since I scored) that I forgot how to celebrate,” joked Usami, who moved to Fortuna after failing to win a regular place in the team at Augsburg.

“I wanted to deliver a result anyway I could. I feel that the manager and coach rate me here and I want to respond to expectations.”

Uchida made his debut for Union when he came on as a substitute in the 75th minute and his cross led to Berlin taking a 2-1 lead in the 78th as Kaan Ayhan turned it into his own net.

“For the time being I am happy that I was able to play in the match,” said Uchida, who spent seven years at Schalke before moving to Union last month. “This finally feels like the start.”

