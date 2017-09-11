Packers rise to occasion in opening game

A marquee season opener between two NFC heavyweights turned into a defensive slugfest.

The Green Bay Packers — not the menacing Seattle Seahawks — landed the momentum-swinging punch.

Green Bay defensive lineman Mike Daniels’ strip sack of Russell Wilson deep in Seattle territory in the third quarter set up Ty Montgomery’s 6-yard touchdown run on the next play to spark the Packers’ 17-9 win on Sunday.

“This really started with our defense,” Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said. “It starts on the line of scrimmage. We were in the backfield a bunch.”

The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers was 28 of 42 for 311 yards and added a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson to make it an eight-point game late in the third quarter. The Packers quarterback went deep to his favorite receiver on a free play that was extended after Seattle was flagged for having too many men on the field.

Rodgers’ regular-season streak of passes without an interception ended at a career-high 251. The Seahawks defense, reinforced by the return of safety Earl Thomas, bottled up receivers and put plenty of pressure on Rodgers.

But the Packers started denting Seattle with runs or quick passes to Nelson, Randall Cobb and Montgomery in the second half, chewing up clock in the process. A 12-play, 53-yard drive that took up more than five minutes ended with Mason Crosby’s 40-yard field goal with 8:01 left to make it a two-score game.

“That was a great defense that we went against. They’re going to keep everybody kind of in front, they’re going to make us go the long way,” Nelson said.

Seattle managed just three field goals. Wilson was held to 14 of 27 for 158 yards.

“I was disappointed they were able to be as aggressive up front as they were with their defense,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.

Rams 46, Colts 9

In Los Angeles, Jared Goff passed for a career-high 306 yards and a touchdown in his first victory as an NFL starter, and the Rams routed the Colts in 31-year-old Sean McVay’s impressive debut as the youngest head coach in modern league history.

Falcons 23, Bears 17

In Chicago, Matt Ryan threw an 88-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper and led two fourth-quarter scoring drives as the NFC champions held on to beat the Bears.

Jaguars 29, Texans 7

In Houston, Leonard Fournette ran for 100 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, and Jacksonville had 10 sacks and forced four turnovers in a win over the Texans.

Steelers, 21, Browns 18

In Cleveland, Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to tight end Jesse James as Pittsburgh, with minimal help from Le’Veon Bell, opened the season by holding off the Browns.

Raiders 26, Titans 16

In Nashville, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, and won his third straight against Marcus Mariota and the Titans in as many years.

Eagles 30 Redskins 17

In Landover, Maryland, Carson Wentz threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the second-year quarterback guided Philadelphia in a sloppy, mistake-filled season opener.

Lions 35, Cardinals 23

In Detroit, Matthew Stafford threw two of his four touchdown passes to rookie Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter, and the Lions defense picked off Carson Palmer three times, returning one for a score.

Panthers 23, 49ers 3

In Santa Clara, California, Cam Newton threw a pair of touchdown passes following San Francisco turnovers and the Carolina defense shut down Kyle Shanahan’s offense in his coaching debut.

Ravens 20 , Bengals 0

In Cincinnati, Baltimore’s rebuilt defense picked off Andy Dalton four times and forced him to fumble, making it easy for Joe Flacco in his return from a back injury.

Bills 21, Jets 12

In Orchard Park, New York, Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdown passes and the new-look Bills won in Sean McDermott’s debut as Buffalo’s coach.