Muto scores first goal of season in Mainz win

Yoshinori Muto opened his season account by equalizing for Mainz in a 3-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

With the visitors down one, Muto struck just before the interval from a leftwing Daniel Brosinski cross, volleying into the net with his left foot.

Abdou Diallo and Suat Serdar added for Mainz on the other side of halftime to hand Sandro Schwarz’s side its maiden win of the campaign.

In the Belgian top flight, Ryota Morioka scored a first-half brace in Waasland-Beveren’s 5-1 home win over Eupen, while Japan international Keisuke Honda made his first start for Pachuca in the Mexican Liga MX in a 3-1 defeat to Guadalajara before the home fans.

Honda came off after 73 minutes without a goal.