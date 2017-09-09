Takanashi soars to second Grand Prix win of summer series

Sara Takanashi posted her second win of the summer Grand Prix season on Saturday, comfortably taking the fourth leg of the women’s ski jumping series in Chaikovsky, Russia.

Takanashi recorded the day’s longest jump of 106.0 meters on her first effort en route to collecting 246.3 points, 31 ahead of runner-up Julia Kykkaenen of Finland. Russia’s Irina Avvakumova finished third with 212.4.

Kaori Iwabuchi placed eighth and Yuka Seto was 14th.

Yuki Ito, who won the second leg of the series in the Czech Republic last month, is not competing at this event.