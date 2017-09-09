LS Kitami moves closer to booking spot in Olympic women’s curling tournament

LS Kitami moved within one win of securing a spot at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February after taking a 2-1 lead over Chubu Electric Power in a women’s curling qualifying playoff on Saturday.

Kitami saw its one-game overnight lead wiped out by the national champions after losing the first of two games 7-5, but hit back to take the next 8-3 at Advics Tokoro Curling Hall.

Both teams are aiming for their first Olympic appearance. The winner of the best-of-five series qualifies for Pyeongchang.

Kitami, runner-up at last year’s world championships, went 1-0 up in Game 3 and extended its lead with a three-point steal in the third end, before scoring two points in the fifth and eighth ends.

Game 4 and, if needed, Game 5 will be played Sunday.