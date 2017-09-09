PSG overwhelms Kawashima, Metz

Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima had a busy day picking the ball out of the net Friday as 10-man club Metz fell 5-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

Edinson Cavani scored twice while Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lucas Moura also got on the scoresheet as PSG made it five wins from five in the new league season. Metz slumped to its fifth straight defeat.

Emmanuel Riviere equalized for Metz in the 36th minute to cancel out Cavani’s opener and nearly put the hosts in front early in the second half.

But Benoit Assou-Ekotto was sent off for Metz in the 56th minute and the floodgates opened, with Mbappe making it 2-1 in his debut in the 59th, Neymar scoring in the 69th, Cavani completing his brace in the 75th and Moura rounding off the scoring three minutes from time.

“Everyone’s hearts dropped at the end,” said Kawashima. “We wanted to limit (PSG) to as few goals as possible but it was difficult.

“(PSG) have got increased options in attack and (their squad) is way ahead of every other club in France.”

Elsewhere, midfielder Gaku Shibasaki, who played alongside Kawashima in Japan’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat away to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, played the first 63 minutes of Getafe’s 2-1 win away to Leganes, the promoted club’s first victory of the season in the Spanish top flight.

Shoya Nakajima made his debut on loan at Portuguese club Portimonense, playing until the 63rd minute of a 2-1 defeat away to Benfica.