Kiryu makes history with sub-10 second 100 meters

Yoshihide Kiryu became the first Japanese to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters with a time of 9.98 seconds at an intercollegiate meet on Saturday.

Kiryu finally realized a long-held Japanese athletics dream by shaving 0.02 off the national record set by Koji Ito in 1998. The tail wind was 1.8 meters on Saturday.

“I’m thrilled to have done it in my last 100 race of the season,” said Kiryu, who is in his final year at Toyo University. “I had been stuck for four years and I managed to rewrite my own record at last.

“I’m on the starting block of the world now that I’ve run a nine. I’m so grateful to my coach and trainer.”

Kiryu, a member of Japan’s silver medal-winning men’s 4×100 relay team at the Rio Olympics, had previously come close to running a sub-10 second 100, setting a personal best of 10.01 in 2013 as a high school senior in Kyoto.

Two years ago, the 21-year-old ran a wind-aided 9.87, but had fallen short of a validated record — until Saturday.

The world record is owned by the recently retired Usain Bolt, who clocked 9.58 at the 2009 world championships.