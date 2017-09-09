Watt recognized for relief efforts

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is being honored by the NFL Players Association after raising more than $29 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Watt was named the NFLPA’s Community MVP on Friday for his work in the days since the hurricane and flooding devastated Houston and much of southeast Texas.

Watt announced the fundraising page with a video on Twitter after Houston’s preseason game against the Saints in Aug. 26, with a goal of collecting $200,000. The number skyrocketed thanks to almost 200,000 donors.