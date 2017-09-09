Former WKU star McDaniels dies

Jim McDaniels, a 211-cm big man who led Western Kentucky to the NCAA Final Four in 1971 and ranks at or near the top of several statistical categories, has died. He was 69.

The school said McDaniels died Wednesday in Bowling Green. Visitation is Monday in E.A. Diddle Arena at Western with the funeral Tuesday.

Considered one of WKU’s greatest athletes, McDaniels was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference player of the year. His No. 44 is retired.

McDaniels played in the NBA and ABA from 1971-78, with one season in Italy in that span.