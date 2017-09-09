Vintage Nadal rallies to victory

Rafael Nadal went into his U.S. Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro with a relatively simple game plan: Stay away from the big guy’s flat, fearsome forehand and instead go after his weaker backhand.

Nadal tried that strategy just long enough to drop the opening set. Once he scrapped it on the fly, everything changed, and it didn’t take long for him to power into the final.

Closing in on a third title at Flushing Meadows and 16th Grand Slam championship overall, Nadal overcame a so-so start with an overwhelming performance the rest of the way Friday night, taking nine games in a row during one stretch to beat 2009 champion del Potro 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

“I was wrong in the way that I was trying to play, no? . . . I started to understand a little bit better what I needed to do to try to be a little bit more unpredictable, because he was waiting for me in his backhand side,” Nadal said. “He only had to cover 60 percent of the court most of the time.”

Once the Spanish lefty started hitting more forehands down the line to the righty del Potro’s backhand, Nadal explained, “I was more unpredictable, and he was more in trouble, because he didn’t know where to go.”

His opponent’s take?

“He played so smart from the second set until the end of the match,” del Potro said. “He was dominant.”

No. 1 Nadal will be a significant favorite Sunday against No. 32 Kevin Anderson of South Africa, who beat Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to become the lowest-ranked U.S. Open finalist since the ATP’s computer rankings began in 1973. The 203-cm Anderson, who won an NCAA doubles title at the University of Illinois, is equipped with a big serve, certainly, but he only once had even been a quarterfinalist at a major until this week. He’s also lost all four previous matches against Nadal.

Plus there’s this: Nadal looked as good as ever over the last three sets against del Potro, further confirmation of his return to the height of his powers. Nadal is again healthy and capable of excellence, after wrist and knee injuries dulled his effectiveness in 2015 and 2016 — the first seasons since 2004 in which he not only failed to win a Grand Slam trophy but didn’t even make a final.

“It’s been an amazing season, of course,” Nadal said, “after a couple of years with some troubles, injuries, tough moments.”

He reached the Australian Open final in January, losing to Roger Federer, then claimed his record 10th French Open championship in June.

When Nadal’s uncle and coach, Toni, was asked to describe his nephew’s year, this was the reply: “It’s easy to describe it. He has played really good.”

Well, then.

Save for that first set Friday, in which Nadal had nine winners and 10 unforced errors, he barely missed his targets. The numbers the rest of the way: 36 winners, 10 unforced errors.

The key was that Nadal decided he needed to force del Potro to worry about his backhand, a two-handed shot he had to rebuild after three operations on his left wrist. That stroke was effective early, but only for so long.