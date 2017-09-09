Darvish fastest ever to 1,000 Ks

Yu Darvish has struck out 1,000 batters faster than any starting pitcher in MLB history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ struggles continued, though.

DJ LeMahieu doubled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Dodgers 5-4 on Friday night, sending the stumbling NL West leaders to their eighth straight loss and 13th in 14 games.

Los Angeles opened a 4-1 lead in the first only to have Darvish blow it. He was chased after giving up four runs in the fifth.

The Dodgers still own the best record in baseball at 92-49, but have equaled their longest skid since May 2013. The majors’ best team at home this season has lost seven straight at Chavez Ravine for the first time since August 1999.

The Rockies rallied to take a 5-4 lead in the fifth.

Darvish was coming off his worst start for his new team, giving up five runs and eight hits in just three innings of a loss at San Diego last weekend.

This time, he allowed five runs and five hits in 4⅓ innings. He struck out six and walked two in his sixth start since being acquired from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline.

“The last couple outings I was constantly thinking about my mechanics. Today I wasn’t,” Darvish said through a translator. “I was getting behind in the count. I think it’s just trying too hard maybe.”

Darvish fanned Carlos Gonzalez in the fourth, giving him 1,000 strikeouts in 128 career games and 812 innings.

“It was not much to me,” Darvish said of the milestone. “My goal is not that.”

Gonzalez homered on Darvish’s first pitch with two outs in the first.

Indians 5, Orioles 0

In Cleveland, Edwin Encarnacion and the Indians won their 16th straight game, extending the best streak in franchise history by beating Baltimore.

Cleveland’s string is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002. The longest winning streak in major league history is 21 by the 1935 Chicago Cubs.

The 1916 New York Giants had a string of 26 wins and one tie.

Rangers 11, Yankees 5

In Arlington, Texas, Martin Perez won his seventh straight start after the Rangers rallied from an early four-run deficit and beat the AL wild card-leading Yankees.

New York starter Masahiro Tanaka (11-11) allowed eight hits and seven runs in four innings He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Padres 10, Diamondbacks 6

In Phoenix, Arizona’s team-record 13-game winning streak ended when Manuel Margot drove in four runs for San Diego.

Athletics 9, Astros 8

In Oakland, Jed Lowrie singled home the winning run in the ninth after Boog Powell’s tying home run, and the hosts snapped Houston’s seven-game winning streak.

Mariners 4, Angels 3

In Seattle, Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer to give the Mariners an early lead, Mike Leake overcame first-inning problems to pitch six solid innings, and the hosts snapped a three-game losing streak.

Nationals 11, Phillies 10

In Washington, Michael Taylor raced for an inside-the-park grand slam when center fielder Odubel Herrera misplayed his line drive, and the hosts eliminated Philadelphia from postseason contention.

Herrera extended his hitting streak to 21 games, longest in the majors this year.

Red Sox 9, Rays 3

In Boston, Drew Pomeranz did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and gave up two runs over six and Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer for the Red Sox.

Brewers 2, Cubs 0

In Chicago, Ryan Braun slugged his 300th homer and Jimmy Nelson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as Milwaukee beat the hosts in the first regular-season Friday night game at Wrigley Field.

Tigers 5, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, third baseman Jeimer Candelario started Detroit’s first triple play in 16 years, Nicholas Castellanos slugged his third career grand slam and the Tigers edged the Blue Jays.

Twins 8, Royals 5

In Kansas City, Eddie Rosario homered and drove in four runs, helping Minnesota beat the hosts.

Cardinals 4, Pirates 1

In St. Louis, Luke Weaver pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and also drove in a run, helping the Cardinals improve their postseason hopes.

Mets 5, Reds 1

In New York, Jose Reyes homered twice, Seth Lugo pitched six shutout innings and the Mets prevailed over Cincinnati for their third straight win.

Giants 9, White Sox 2

In Chicago, Pablo Sandoval snapped his 0-for-39 skid with a three-run homer, and Matt Moore pitched San Francisco past Chicago in an interleague game between last-place teams.

Marlins 7, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Jose Urena allowed only three hits in 6⅓ innings and added his first career RBI to stop Miami’s five-game skid.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki went 1-for-3, scored two runs and walked once.