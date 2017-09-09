IOC member Pound wants sanctions in Rio vote case

A top IOC member wants his organization to act with “more teeth” in response to a vote-buying scheme to land last year’s Rio Olympics.

Dick Pound said the Olympic body is taking “hit after hit in the eyes of the world.”

Carlos Nuzman, an IOC member who headed the organizing committee for Rio, was held for police questioning this week.

The graft inquiry could overshadow the IOC meetings next week in Lima, where the Summer Games will be awarded to Paris for 2024 and to Los Angeles for 2028.

Pound, a Canadian and the longest-serving IOC member, called the scandal surrounding Nuzman “a mess” and suggested the Brazilian should be asked to give up his membership.

“We need some more teeth in this because we are taking hit after hit in the eyes of the world and we’re not seen to be doing anything,” Pound told AP. “In fact, we probably aren’t doing much other than waiting to see if somebody else tells us that one of our member is offside — or several members are offside.”

The IOC has said it was waiting to be “fully informed” before it acts on Nuzman.

“The IOC is very committed to the integrity of our organization,” IOC president Thomas Bach said. “This is why we are taking this seriously and we are watching it closely.”