McEnroe-Bjorg rivalry featured in new film

The 42nd Toronto International Film Festival opened Thursday with a look back at the storied rivalry between tennis stars John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg.

The film “Borg/McEnroe” by Danish director Janus Metz stars Sverrir Gudnason as the Swedish tennis legend and Shia LaBeouf as his brash American adversary. Borg’s son Leo also has a small role, playing Borg at 13 years old.

“Borg/McEnroe” is one of more than 300 feature and short films from 74 countries to be screened at the Toronto film festival — the biggest in North America — which offers a key chance for Oscar-conscious studios to generate buzz about their movies.

“Bjorn and John were two legendary icons. Their famous rivalry in 1980 was something that made time stand still,” Metz told a news conference on day one of the film fest, which runs through Sept. 17.

But this is not a movie about tennis, he insisted. It’s a “psychological thriller” about “how two people were able to drive themselves to the edge and beyond in order to achieve something extraordinary.”

By age 24, Borg had already won Wimbledon four times. Wealthy, engaged to be married and adored by fans, he was seemingly serene as he pursued a fifth crown in 1980.

But his composed public persona hid a deep anxiety, which he suffered from all of his life.

“He had been winning and winning everything for many years. That feeling of everyone expecting you to win … makes you afraid to lose,” said Gudnason.

McEnroe, with his powerful and precise left-handed serve, was eager to win his first men’s single final at Wimbledon.

But his explosive tantrums and expletive-laden insults directed at umpires and spectators made it easy for the public to loathe him, and he was booed by the crowd as he entered center court.

LaBeouf, who broke his foot learning to play tennis for the film, said McEnroe is misunderstood. The actor previously declined another role as McEnroe, saying it lacked respect and empathy and portrayed the tennis star as “a clown, a screaming shrew.”

“It’s more complicated,” he said. “When (McEnroe) entered the game it was a power sport and Borg was the king of that. (McEnroe) brought touch and feel and a sensitivity to the game.

“It’s not just screaming rage. He used rage as a tactic to throw people off and he manufactured his intensity to hype himself up.”

Bringing the two tennis players’ incredible talents and inner demons to the court resulted in one of the most suspenseful finals in tennis history.

Spoiler alert: Borg won in the fifth and final set. But McEnroe exacted revenge a few months later, beating Borg at the U.S. Open.

The film premiered in Stockholm on Monday, and will also kick off the Zurich Film Festival later this month.