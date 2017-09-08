Indians set team record with 15th win in a row

The Cleveland Indians didn’t need much help to match last season’s team-record 14-game winning streak, batting .317 and pitching to a 1.86 ERA over the last two weeks.

No. 15 was over almost before it started.

Cleveland jumped all over emergency starter Mike Pelfrey for seven runs in the first three innings and Corey Kluber struck out 13 in seven innings of three-hit ball on Thursday night, helping the Indians win their franchise-record 15th consecutive game, 11-2 over the Chicago White Sox.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Cleveland went deep five times in becoming the first major league team to win 15 straight since the 2002 Oakland A’s.

“The winning streak is enjoyable and I think it’s got people’s attention, which gives me a chance to maybe brag on our guys a little, which I love,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Other than that, we just go play tomorrow.

“The Orioles are already sitting back home waiting for us. We’ll have our hands full. It just makes the games a little bit more fun because people are watching and they care.”

Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Abreu homered in the first for Chicago, but Kluber allowed only one more hit — a fifth-inning single for Omar Narvaez.

The right-hander retired 20 of his last 22 batters on his way to double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time this season and 38th of his career.

Erik Gonzalez hit two home runs and Francisco Lindor and Greg Allen hit one apiece for the Indians. It was the first homer of Allen’s career.

The White Sox turned to Pelfrey (3-11), who threw 40 pitches in 2⅓ innings of relief Tuesday, when Carlos Rodon (shoulder stiffness) was scratched about 15 minutes before game time. Pelfrey allowed seven runs and eight hits in four innings.

Rodon will have his shoulder examined Friday.

“Just a little soreness when I was trying to get it going,” Rodon said. “Just precautionary stuff. We’ll figure it out tomorrow with some pictures and see what happens. It just didn’t feel right. I didn’t want to mess anything up.”

The Indians are the first team to win at least 14 in a row in consecutive seasons since the 1935-36 Chicago Cubs.

Rockies 9, Dodgers 1

In Los Angeles, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer off a laboring Clayton Kershaw, sending the Dodgers to their seventh straight defeat and 12th in 13 games.

The NL West leaders haven’t lost that many since May 2013, when they dropped eight in a row. Their 92-48 record is still baseball’s best, but they continue to founder with the playoffs approaching.

Coming off a three-game sweep by Arizona, the Dodgers were hopeful Kershaw (16-3) could stop the slide like he did last week when he snapped their five-game skid with a 1-0 victory at San Diego. He lasted 3⅔ innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking three and fanning seven.

Braves 6, Marlins 5

In Atlanta, Kurt Suzuki capped the Braves’ two-run ninth with a game-ending RBI single.

Pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki put Miami ahead with an RBI single with the score tied 4-4 in the eighth. It was Ichiro’s 26th pinch hit this season, two shy of the major league record of 28 set in 1995 by John Vander Wal when he played for the Colorado Rockies.

“It’s better to have a goal than not have one. That makes it easier to approach the game and becomes a motivating factor,” Ichiro said.

Yankees 9, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Aaron Judge and Chase Headley each slugged a two-run homer, helping the Yankees to their first series win at Camden Yards in four years.

Starlin Castro and Todd Frazier also connected for New York, which closed within 3½ games of AL East-leading Boston and fortified its grip on the top AL wild card.

Padres 3, Cardinals 0

In San Diego, Dexter Fowler struck out against Brad Hand with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, capping the Padres’ shutout victory over St. Louis.

Hand allowed singles by Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk and Carson Kelly in the ninth inning before getting Fowler to whiff on a slider in the dirt. Hand got his 16th save.

Nationals 4, Phillies 3

In Washington, Trea Turner capped the Nationals’ three-run sixth with a two-run single, and the hosts earned their fourth straight win.

Adam Lind had two hits and scored a run for Washington, and Michael Taylor contributed a terrific catch in center field. Tanner Roark (12-9) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Cubs 8, Pirates 2

In Pittsburgh, Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-run homer, Ian Happ had three hits and Chicago rolled to the road win.

The Cubs pounded out 13 hits, including eight for extra bases, as the offense broke out after totaling four runs in the first three games of the series.

Mets 7, Reds 2

In New York, rookie Brandon Nimmo homered twice, Juan Lagares added a solo shot and the Mets won for the third time in four games.

For New York, Norichika Aoki extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games, going 1-for-4.

Twins 4, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco drove in the go-ahead runs off ailing Royals closer Kelvin Herrera with two outs in the ninth inning.